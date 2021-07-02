Friday is the last day for COVID vaccinations at Wonderland of the Americas

The clinic run by University Health is closing, but UHS will continue to provide vaccines at their pharmacy on a walk-in basis.

SAN ANTONIO — University Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination center at Wonderland Mall of Americas after Friday, July 2.

According to a release from UHS, more than 412,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered by their team at Wonderland. In Bexar County, nearly 75% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 993,844 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 59.8% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Still, even as the Wonderland clinic concludes its operations, UHS says its mission remains to "vaccinate and protect as many as possible."

UHS will continue to provide Pfizer vaccines on a walk-in basis at its Robert B. Green Campus pharmacy. Vaccinations are available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m

While the majority of Bexar County's population is now fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading through the San Antonio area. Officials with San Antonio Metro Health announced earlier this week that the Delta variant makes up about 20% of new infections in the county.

Health experts say the Delta variant may be less resistant to vaccines, but getting a vaccine is still the best protection. Assistant City Manager Collen Bridger echoed that sentiment Wednesday.

"The best way to protect yourself from the Delta variant and from other variants that we know of or that will continue to emerge is to be fully vaccinated," Bridger said.

“The greater message for this Delta variant is, if you’re not vaccinated -- yes, you have reason to be concerned. And I would certainly be wearing a mask and distancing and wearing a mask. All of the things we know help prevent spread,” Dr. Robert Leverence with UT Health-San Antonio told KENS 5 earlier this week.