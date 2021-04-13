Johnson & Johnson pause forces vaccine-seekers to reschedule

University Health, WellMed and Christus each said those with J&J appointments won't need to reschedule to get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of Texans are now trying to reschedule their hard-to-get coronavirus vaccine appointment after the Centers for Disease Control recommended providers stop offering that version of the shot.

On Tuesday morning, pharmacists turned away people like Melissa Zimmerman, who says she spent weeks trying to secure a shot for herself and her mother. She selected the Johnson & Johnson chemical because it was the first she saw available.

"I showed up today and it was all taken away from me," Zimmerman said. "This was my first chance at almost going back to normalcy... it was just kind of devastating."

Doctors are now trying to determine if the J&J chemical is responsible for complicated blood clots that developed in six recently-vaccinated people. Nearly 7 million people have gotten the J&J shot nationwide, and Gov. Greg Abbott says none of the six patients with blood clots are in Texas.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Zimmerman said. "I'm left looking at screens that say, 'Appointments all filled up.'"

University Health will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to anyone whose appointment to get a Johnson & Johnson shot has been canceled, even if their appointment was through a different provider. As long as they bring a photo ID, people with cancelled J&J appointments can get a COVID-19 shot without an appointment at the Wonderland mall or St. Phillip's until Friday.

Those people will have to wait in line.

WellMed, CHRISTUS and University Health say their patients who had scheduled appointments to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be able to get the Pfizer or Moderna version instead, during their same scheduled time slot.

University Health had planned a 1,000-shot J&J vaccine drive at UTSA for Friday. It will now offer Pfizer doses.