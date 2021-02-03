Johnson and Johnson vaccine on its way to Texas | When will doses arrive in San Antonio?

The company's vaccine is the first one approved in the U.S. that requires only a single dose.

SAN ANTONIO — Four million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive at their final destinations within the next couple of days.

The company's vaccine is the first one approved in the U.S. that requires only a single dose. It also doesn't need to be stored in extremely cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute.

On Face the Nation, Dr. Anthony Fauci said people should not worry that clinical trials showed Johnson & Johnson's vaccine offered slightly less overall protection than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

"They are highly efficacious in many ways, including, importantly, preventing severe or critical disease," Dr. Fauci said. "If you look at all three of them, they're really very good."

Texas is scheduled to receive 24,000 doses in this first week of distribution, but those are going to FEMA vaccinations sites in Houston, Dallas and Arlington.

The state is expected to receive more than 200,000 doses the following week

Dr. Colleen Bridger with Metro Health said San Antonio could receive its first shipment as early as next week.

"We've been very clear with the state that we are very interested in this vaccine and that we are ready, willing and able to use it as soon as they ship it to us," Dr. Bridger said.

She said this single-dose vaccine will make a tremendous improvement in the effort to protect our entire community.

"When you have to vaccinate a person twice it takes twice as long to get them vaccinated," Dr. Bridger said.