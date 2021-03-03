Breaking down the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine isn't as effective, but offers other benefits that the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna don't.

SAN ANTONIO — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine rolls out this week, having received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration over the weekend, and Texas is expected to receive 24,000 doses by Friday. But how does the vaccine compare to Moderna and Pfizer's immunization options?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed extremely high efficacy at 95%. Even though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's efficacy isn't quite as high, experts say it still offers many benefits.

"The important thing is not to compare the efficacy numbers from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to these Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, because if you look at some other outcomes of great importance to us, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during those trials, they didn't have any patients that were in the hospital or died," said Dr. Jason Bowling, hospital epidemiologist for University Health.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials took place around the world, and saw an overall efficacy of 66%. That means it prevents any infection from occurring 66% of the time.

In South Africa, where one of the variants is the predominant strain, the vaccine was 52% effective. In the U.S., the vaccine was found to be 72% effective, but 100% effective in avoiding worst-case scenarios.

The one dose aspect of the vaccine is also a huge advantage.

"One of the challenges with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is you have to do two doses in the series," Bowling said. "So you have to schedule people and make sure they show back up on time appropriately."

Another advantage of a one-dose vaccine is that medical professions can bring the vaccine to straight to you.

"You can go into communities where it is difficult for them to get vaccine vaccine sites, you can look at things like mobile vans or buses that could provide vaccines to communities that don't have the same resources," Bowling said.