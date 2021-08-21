JBSA to begin distributing additional COVID-19 booster shots to military personnel

SAN ANTONIO — Officials at Joint Base San Antonio say they will soon begin offering a third shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised personnel, citing the FDA's recent approval for certain high-risk individuals to receive another booster.
JBSA's health care staff will start distributing those shots on Monday, but only for certain people, including cancer patients; those who have recently received an organ or stem cell transplant; those with severe immunodeficiency; and some HIV patients.
Appointments can be made via TRICARE or by calling (210)916-9900. Shots will also be provided on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at the vaccination site at BAMC.