JBSA to begin distributing additional COVID-19 booster shots to military personnel

The CDC recently recommended a third Pfizer or Modern vaccine for certain immunocompromised people.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials at Joint Base San Antonio say they will soon begin offering a third shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised personnel, citing the FDA's recent approval for certain high-risk individuals to receive another booster.

JBSA's health care staff will start distributing those shots on Monday, but only for certain people, including cancer patients; those who have recently received an organ or stem cell transplant; those with severe immunodeficiency; and some HIV patients.