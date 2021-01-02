Indiana woman gets COVID-19 vaccine on 100th birthday

Pharmacists and clinic volunteers were able to surprise Mildred Grassman with a special birthday celebration.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman had a special way to celebrate her 100th birthday Monday.

Mildred Grassman, from Evansville, enjoyed her big day by getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Grassman got her first shot a few weeks ago and told the pharmacists she scheduled the second shot on her birthday. Once they knew that, the pharmacists and clinic volunteers put together a special surprise for Grassman.