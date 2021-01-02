Indiana woman gets COVID-19 vaccine on 100th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana woman had a special way to celebrate her 100th birthday Monday.
Mildred Grassman, from Evansville, enjoyed her big day by getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Grassman got her first shot a few weeks ago and told the pharmacists she scheduled the second shot on her birthday. Once they knew that, the pharmacists and clinic volunteers put together a special surprise for Grassman.
They were able to have a surprise celebration when she went into Ascension St. Vincent Evansville to get her shot. It was extra special for both Grassman and the pharmacists and volunteers because she can't safely celebrate with her best friends and family who haven't yet been vaccinated.