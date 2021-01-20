Delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipment leads to rescheduled appointments for 2,000 San Antonians

Local vaccination centers continue to contend with limited supply and surging vaccine demand.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus vaccines have slowly started rolling out in San Antonio and beyond.

But despite the city's headstrong efforts, about 2,000 vaccination appointments previously set for Monday were rescheduled for later in the week, due to what Mayor Ron Nirenberg called "a delay in a shipment of vaccines."

For now, the city says the majority of upcoming vaccination slots are full, but officials are adding new appointments as they become available.

Over at the San Antonio Veteran Affairs Medical Center’s Vaccine Clinic, representatives say large weekend turnouts have resulted in diminished supply. They’ve decided to postpone appointments for veterans looking to be vaccinated this weekend.

At University Health Systems' coronavirus vaccine site, Chief Information Officer Bill Phillips says a new group of people have began getting their vaccines.

“This week we’re doing a select (group of) vulnerable patients of ours that are in critical states. We’ve also allocated a small percentage to various schools districts to start their people in the (Tier) 1B category,” Phillips said.

He says they plan to continue immunizing through the end of the week. Starting next week, they’ll be back to vaccinating phase 1A and 1B community members.