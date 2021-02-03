Health experts say Johnson and Johnson vaccine could prove helpful especially for smaller communities

Megan Gonzales says Frio Regional Hospital may not have as many resources as bigger facilities but they've been able to be efficient with vaccinating.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas — Rural community health care facilities are eyeing the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as maintaining supply remains a continuous challenge.

“It is so hard to get the vaccine and everybody wants it,” said Megan Gonzales, who works as an infection prevention nurse at Frio Regional Hospital in Pearsall.

Gonzales admits it’s been an off and on struggle supplying enough vaccine to meet the high demand.

“From the beginning, the distribution, the scheduling, it’s been some work for us,” Gonzales said.

Frio Regional Hospital has vaccinated about 1,500 people from across Texas, mainly rural communities.

“Frio County, Lasalle, Medina. We have people from Bexar. We have people from Fair Oaks Ranch, Laredo,” Gonzales said.

Smaller health care facilities can sometimes mean fewer resources, but Gonzales stressed Frio Regional has been efficient as possible in distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

“We don’t have the extra staff to dedicate to the COVID vaccine drives so we’re pulling different directors, we’re pulling staff from various departments,” Gonzales said.

There’s renewed hope for rural health care facilities with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the way. It’s a one-shot solution allowing twice the number of people to receive the vaccine.

“Instead of vaccinating one person twice, we can vaccinate two people with one dose. It’s also simpler to give out because there’s no second-dose requirement and that is helpful for people who are traveling, coming from Dallas, the elderly population – it will make it much easier for them to get vaccinated,” Gonzales said.

The big question is whether Frio Regional will be on the list to receive a share of the 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gonzales is keeping positive about the future of distribution with several vaccine options available.