Game-changer: New COVID-19 vaccine brings optimism to city short on supply

Limited supply of the vaccine has left many eligible San Antonians without a dose so far. But there is hope on the horizon.

SAN ANTONIO — Some are saying a new coronavirus vaccine on the horizon could be a game-changer. The results are in for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from its phase three trial. It still needs FDA authorization, which could be coming soon. If approved this would be the third vaccine in the U.S. But, unlike the other two, Johnson & Johnson requires just one dose.

Meantime, one of San Antonio's mega vaccination sites will start scheduling appointments Saturday morning. The phone lines will be ringing off-the-hook all to score an appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Starting Saturday morning, WellMed's COVID-19 hotline opens again. President of WellMed Group Dr. Carlos Hernandez said they're ready.

"Now we can go up to 120, and we will see how the volume goes."

Dr. Hernandez said that's 120 operators standing by to book appointments for next week.

"Please be patient," he said. "We are continuing our efforts to get more vaccine."

However, limited supply of the vaccine has left many eligible San Antonians without a dose so far. But there is hope on the horizon.

Johnson & Johnson is working on a single dose COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is optimistic about Johnson & Johnson possibly being the third vaccine in the country.

"Adding more supply to a market any way we can through FDA approved vaccines is going to be a good thing," he said.

Johnson & Johnson said its shot is 85 percent effective against severe coronavirus disease.

"Granted this vaccine doesn't have the potency and the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still it has the advantage that it is single-dose," Dr. Lynette Watkins, with Baptist Health System said.

According to the company, another advantage is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can survive up to three months in a refrigerator.

"That is actually hopeful that in another two weeks or another three weeks there will be another supplier, which means another several millions for the country including several thousand for the city," Dr. Hernandez said.

In terms of the WellMed Hotline you must make an appointment to get the vaccine. You can call: 833-968-1745. Operators will take calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until reservations are booked for all vaccine supply in stock.

If phone lines are overwhelmed, you will hear one of two messages:

On a cell phone: "The line you are trying to reach is out of service."

On a landline: "All circuits are busy. Please try your call later."

If you are cut off after getting through to the recorded greeting, it means all operators are on calls. It is also possible the call will not go through at all. These all are issues with the phone service provider.

At this time, health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and adults 18 and older with chronic health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated at the following clinics: