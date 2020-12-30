Eligible San Antonians struggling to find available coronavirus vaccinations

The state ostensibly opened up access to vaccines this week. But many in San Antonio have found themselves tangled in a confusing process.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus vaccinations have become one of the most sought-after items for Texans, and it's a frustrating endeavor for many.

San Antonio resident Carol Cornelius says she has been searching for almost three days now.

“Basically you can’t get any information at all,” Cornelius said.

San Antonio city officials said Tuesday evening that more than 31,000 people in Bexar County have been vaccinated, as more than 50,000 doses have arrived in the county. Frontline medical workers and long-term nursing home residents were the first in line to get the vaccine.

Now, as of Monday, officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services say it's now time to start vaccinating those who are eligible in Tier 1B.

In a statement, DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said:

“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve.”

Cornelius, who falls into the Tier 1B group, says that hasn’t happened yet. She says she’s talked to many facilities, that according to the DSHS website, have received vaccines.

“My question is: How long and what is the timeline? Surely there is a plan," Cornelius said. "Surely there’s a way to communicate to the general public without the frustrations of websites not being updated properly."

She says she’s even reached out to H-E-B pharmacies.

In a statement, H-E-B told KENS 5 that many of its pharmacy locations "are still working through waitlists for healthcare providers in Phase 1A. They will continue to move into vaccinating people in Phase 1B when we receive more allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from the state of Texas.”