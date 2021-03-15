East-side community ministers working to get more Black people coronavirus vaccinations

The CDC said that only about 5% of Black people in the U.S. were vaccinated in the first vaccination wave from December to January.

SAN ANTONIO — Reverend Patrick Jones, President of the Baptist Ministers Union, says they’re pushing to get more Black people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The focus was on the Black community to make sure they had access to being vaccinated if they desired to be,” Reverend Jones said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control only about 5% of Black people in the U.S. were vaccinated in the first vaccination wave from December to January, even though they make up 12% of all U.S. coronavirus cases.

“People are very frustrated with the process,” Reverend Jones said

So, Reverend Jones and a number of Black churches and community organizations are getting out and getting people signed up.

“Others have felt like it’s a load lifted. A sign of some sense of relief that I’m going to get some kind of protection from the vaccination,” Reverend Jones said.

In the first few months Jones says they’ve gotten thousands of people, predominantly Black people, signed up to get vaccinated. He says the only information they need are peoples names, date of births, addresses, and a working phone number.

“The minute we hear from someone we post it,” Reverend Jones said.

He says they have to have a few drive thru vaccination clinics set up at a few community churches on the eastside in the next couple of weeks.

“Everyone has to make the choice they feel is best for them. I’m not trying to push it on anyone, but if we can help someone that desires it, we’re here to help,” Reverend Jones said.