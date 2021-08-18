Doctor explains coronavirus booster shot as US health officials say everyone can get one this fall

The COVID vaccine is proven to be effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, but, protection begins to decline over time.

SAN ANTONIO — The COVID vaccine is proven to be effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, but, protection begins to decline over time.

That's why U.S. health officials say a booster shot is on track to be available to everyone by fall.

"We're seeing that immunity over time starts to wane at the 8-9 month period. As that happens, we're going to see more breakthrough infections. A booster shot is going to increase our immunity and therefore make it likely that we're less likely to pass on the virus to others," said Dr. Michael Almaleh, the head of WellMed's COVID-19 task force.

Dr. Almaleh said that in the future we might need additional booster shots, and it's difficult to say if COVID-19 will become an endemic illness like the cold or flu.

"Right now only 50% of our population is vaccinated, only 60% of those that are eligible to be vaccinated are vaccinated. So we're nowhere near the 80, 85, 90% vaccination rate that we need to be to reach a situation that people refer to as herd immunity, and I don't know if we're going to get there because of vaccine hesitancy, unfortunately," he said.