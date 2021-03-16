COVID vaccine: How many people in Bexar County have received a shot?

KENS 5 is tracking COVID-19 vaccination distribution in Bexar County and Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking COVID-19 vaccination distribution in Bexar County. The data below is gathered by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and is current as of March 8, 2021.

VACCINE PROGRESS IN BEXAR COUNTY

Across Bexar County, more than 463,000 vaccine doses have been administered, as of March 8.

369,379 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 23.8% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

206,778 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 13.3% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

162,601 Bexar County residents (10.5%) are awaiting their second vaccine dose.

DSHS defines "population" as residents who are 16 years of age or older; in Bexar County, this represents more than 1.55 million people.

66,419 vaccines were administered last week in Bexar County; a total of 571,242 doses have been administered in the county since vaccination efforts began 14 weeks ago.

WHO'S GETTING THE VACCINE IN BEXAR COUNTY?

The above heat map shows the percentage of the population that received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in each zip code throughout Bexar County. In the most-vaccinated zip code, 78257, 27% of residents are fully vaccinated; In 78208, just 4% of the residents are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE PROGRESS IN TEXAS

Across the state, more than 6.75 million vaccine doses have been administered, as of March 8.

5.554 million Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose , representing 24.8% of the total population eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

2.902 million Texans have been fully vaccinated, representing 12.9% of the total population eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

2.652 million Texans (6.4%) are awaiting their second vaccine dose.

CDC data shows Texas as the last of the 50 states in vaccine distribution.