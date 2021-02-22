Another COVID-19 vaccine shipment delayed; Alamodome appointments rescheduled

San Antonio health officials said appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 23 will be rescheduled for the same times on Thursday, February 25.

SAN ANTONIO — City officials announced Monday that winter weather was to blame for delaying a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be distributed this week. This marks at least the third time that delays have forced vaccination appointments to be rescheduled in San Antonio.

Health officials said appointments that had been scheduled for Tuesday, February 23 at the Alamodome will be rescheduled for Thursday, February 25 at the same times. The appointments are contingent on the arrival of the vaccine shipment in time for the rescheduled date.

“Due to last week’s winter weather, vaccine shipments across the United States have been delayed,” Dr. Colleen Bridger, Assistant City Manager, said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

“We understand that some may be concerned about the extended time between their second dose but we are within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”

The city said residents whose vaccination appointments were affected by the delay will receive an email or phone call with further information regarding the rescheduling.

State officials said that possibly 1 million injections were postponed due to the winter storms that left millions of residents without power and water and brought Texas' vaccinations to a halt.

On January 17, a nationwide delay of Pfizer vaccine shipments impacted appointments at the Alamodome. An on February 1, Metro Health announced a delayed vaccine shipment would force second-dose appointments to be postponed.