Vaccine Progress in Bexar County: Nearly 800,000 residents have received at least one COVID vaccine dose

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

Across Bexar County, just over 1.345 million vaccine doses have been administered, as of May 6.

793,625 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 51.1% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents have received of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 51.1% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 586,555 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated , representing 37.8% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents are , representing 37.8% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 207,070 Bexar County residents (13.3%) have not yet received their second vaccine dose.

The Department of State Health Services defines "population" as residents who are 16 years of age or older; in Bexar County, this represents more than 1.55 million people. The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

88,482 vaccines were administered last week in Bexar County, according to DSHS; a total of 1,345,693 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county since vaccination efforts began 19 weeks ago.

Across Texas, 8.329 million residents are fully vaccinated. In total, the state has administered 18.960 million vaccine doses, as of May 3. Texas is in the middle of the pack among the rest of the states, with between 28% to 36% of its population fully vaccinated, as of May 5:

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Thursday, May 6):

189 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 219,008 .

new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to . 4 new deaths were reported; the county's death toll rose to 3,379 .

new deaths were reported; the county's death toll rose to . 219 patients currently hospitalized; 41 are on ventilators and 71 are in intensive care.

Metro Health reports new data at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas (data as of Thursday, May 6):

2,360 cases reported, including 1,408 new confirmed, 587 new probable, and 365 backlogged cases. More than 2.898 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

cases reported, including 1,408 new confirmed, 587 new probable, and 365 backlogged cases. More than 2.898 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 57 additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 49,474.

additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 49,474. 2,565 Texans were hospitalized Thursday, which is a decrease of 23 over the previous day.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Bexar County COVID-19 Trends

This week's update of the Warning Signs and Progress Indicators for Bexar County saw Bexar County holding steady at the low-risk level for another week. The positivity rate, however, rose by more than half a percentage point to 2.6%, as of Monday, May 3.

The county's seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 is 205 cases per day, marking the 15th straight day where that number has been greater than 200. That number is down 60 since Monday.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.