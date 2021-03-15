x
People with disabilities in San Antonio get COVID-19 vaccine at Morgan's Wonderland

Two clinics are being held this week for pre-registered people. They are being held by an Austin-based pharmacy as part of their "March to Vaccinate Vulnerable."

SAN ANTONIO — A two-day vaccine clinic is underway at Morgan's Wonderland to vaccinate more than 1,300 people with disabilities – along with their caregivers – who are pre-registered. It's being held by an Austin-based company called Tarrytown Pharmacy.

The clinic is being held Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is part of the pharmacy's "March to Vaccinate Vulnerable Texans."

It's one of nearly three dozen clinics Tarrytown Pharmacy plans to run across Texas in March. It's also the first for the intellectually and developmentally disabled community.

To sign up for Tarrytown Pharmacy's waitlist and to receive communication from them, click here.

   

