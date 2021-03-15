People with disabilities in San Antonio get COVID-19 vaccine at Morgan's Wonderland

Two clinics are being held this week for pre-registered people. They are being held by an Austin-based pharmacy as part of their "March to Vaccinate Vulnerable."

SAN ANTONIO — A two-day vaccine clinic is underway at Morgan's Wonderland to vaccinate more than 1,300 people with disabilities – along with their caregivers – who are pre-registered. It's being held by an Austin-based company called Tarrytown Pharmacy.

The clinic is being held Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is part of the pharmacy's "March to Vaccinate Vulnerable Texans."