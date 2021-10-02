COVID-19 vaccine being offered to Bexar County employees, retirees

Bexar County said it has secured 1,950 doses so far of the Pfizer vaccine for both county employees and retirees.

SAN ANTONIO — A limited number of COVID-19 vaccines have been secured for two new groups of people in Bexar County as of Wednesday. County employees and retirees may be eligible, depending on whether they meet the Phase 1A or 1B criteria.

"Bexar County, in an effort to provide a safe workplace has secured 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens for eligible County employees and retirees," Monica Ramos, the county's public information officer said in a release. "This vaccine allotment is not part of the State of Texas allocation for the public. This was secured directly by the County Office of Emergency Management for Bexar County Employees specifically."

The eligibility does not differ for these two groups of people compared to the general population.

Reservations will be offered on a first-come, first-serve notice to self-identifying employees and retirees of Bexar County who meet the Phase 1A or 1B criteria through the Texas Department of State Health Services' requirements, which includes people 65 years of age and older or below 16 years of age with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ramos said registration links have been provided to all county employees. County retirees who wish to register must provide their first initial, last initial, last three numbers of their social security number and the County department from which they retired ready and call (210) 335-3374.

The cost for these vaccinations will be covered by the County’s health plan and/or the employee and retiree’s insurance provider.

All eligible full-time, part-time and temporary county employees and retirees, who have an appointment, will be vaccinated on February 11 and 12 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the human resources training room or on the 4th floor of the South Flores Parking Garage.

Registered employees who work in the Courthouse Complex will be able to get their vaccine in the HR training room. Retirees and registered employees who work outside the Courthouse complex may drive into the South Flores Parking Garage and will receive their vaccine, while in their vehicle.

County employees will receive their follow up vaccine the first week of March 2021.