Here's what you need to know now about the COVID-19 boosters

Federal regulators have now authorized COVID-19 booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Next week, they’ll shift their attention to vaccines for children under 12 years old.

In addition to signing off on booster shots, the FDA and CDC also okayed mixing and matching vaccines.

“There is some really good data emerging that mixing and matching may be a good idea. You get slightly higher antibody levels,” said Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UTHealth Houston.

The rules for booster shots are slightly different for each vaccine.

The Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available at the six-month mark for certain high-risk groups like seniors over 65 years old, adults with underlying medical issues, and adults whose jobs expose them to the virus. The Moderna booster shot was authorized as a half dose.

Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a second dose after two months.

The FDA will debate vaccines for school-age kids next. A panel is scheduled to meet on October 26 to go over data on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to 11 years old.

Shots can’t go into arms until the CDC weighs in. The CDC director is expected to make the final call the first week of November, which means school-age kids would have at least one COVID shot before Thanksgiving.