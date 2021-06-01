Boerne and Kendall County administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to public

On Monday, nearly 400 residents in Boerne and Kendall County were able to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, nearly 400 residents in Boerne and Kendall County were able to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those who were vaccinated were qualified under the state of Texas’ Phase 1B vaccination guidelines.

“What we are doing in Kendall County and Boerne is working collaboratively with all the entities that will be delivering the vaccine,” said Mayor Tim Handren in a message to the community.

Last week, the city and county officials began implementing a plan for a smooth delivery of the vaccine to residents. Due to the limited supply, people were required to be 65 or older, reside in either the 78006, 78015 or 78013 zip codes and schedule an appointment. Within the first two hours of the phone lines being open on Sunday, more than 3,800 people called to schedule an appointment.

“My Urgent Care Clinic remains dedicated to helping Kendall County residents who want to be vaccinated actually get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” My Urgent Care Clinic stated in a Facebook post. “We hope to receive additional allocations and will post updates as we have more information.”

The staff at the Rainbow Senior Center at the Kronkosky Place was able to set up appointments for those who qualified. The staff helped check everyone’s temperature, fill out the required paperwork, and then quickly vaccinated those in line.

“We are ready and willing to partner and help with any future vaccine distributions for seniors or others once eligible,” Olivia Burdick, Executive Director of Kronkosky Place said. “The work that we have all done over the past nine months has been a testament to the strength of our community and we are thankful for everyone’s dedication, service and hard work.”