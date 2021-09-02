San Antonio capable of hosting COVID-19 vaccination 'super site,' leaders say

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said San Antonio should be at the top of the list of cities considered for a FEMA-established mass vaccination site.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is working with the federal government on establishing so-called “super sites” for mass coronavirus vaccinations in Houston and Dallas. But there is the possibility the program could expand to San Antonio.

The facilities would provide up 6,000 additional vaccinations per day for eight weeks, according to Abbott’s tweet.

But the shortage of vaccines continues to be a hurdle for communities attempting to vaccinate residents.

Scott Smith, who lives in San Antonio, has exhausted all his options on securing a vaccination appointment but he’s not giving up.

“Just spending an hour or two every day trying to find some place to get the vaccine in Bexar County,” Smith said.

Smith noted he has friends in Comal County who’ve received the vaccine with no problem.

Since he qualifies as a Tier 1B candidate, Smith hopes he’s able to lock down an appointment soon.

"I travel for work, and I haven’t traveled in a year since March 6. The vaccine would certainly get things back to normal if I could get it,” Smith said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said there’s a massive demand for vaccines in Bexar County, pointing to the area’s disproportionate number of 1A and 1B residents and the high mortality rate.

There are still many questions surrounding Abbott’s plan to set up super sites; Nirenberg, however, said San Antonio has the personnel capable of achieving the 6,000 vaccinations a day.

“We want to be top of the list. Frankly, San Antonio has shown throughout this pandemic that we have been able to innovate and step up where needed,” Nirenberg said.

County Judge Nelson Wolff stressed one of the prime hurdles is supplying enough vaccine to administer.