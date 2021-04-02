Alamodome vaccine volunteers required two shifts before receiving shot

The policy change comes following a need to distribute more of the vaccine to those in Tier 1B category while maintaining volunteers who can commit to more shifts.

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health implemented policy changes affecting when volunteers at the Alamodome can receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The Alamodome is typically packed with anywhere from 100-119 volunteers each day.

Metro Health utilizes the medical and non-medical volunteers for a variety of tasks including traffic control, sanitation and even administering the shots

For the past several weeks, volunteers were eligible to receive a vaccine of their own at their shift. But now, two shifts must be completed in order to qualify for scheduling of a coronavirus vaccine.

“What brought up the change in policy was so we could implement more of a consistency and improve the quality of service that’s provided to our residents here in San Antonio and Bexar County, also eliminating a lot of the training of multiple volunteers daily,” said Evelyn Garza, Metro Health’s volunteer coordinator.

Volunteers at the Alamodome are adults of all ages who may not qualify to receive a dose otherwise.

Others are eligible under the state’s multi-phase distribution plan but they volunteer because vaccine appointments can be difficult to secure.

Garza stresses the importance of maintaining volunteers who are able to come out and help more than once.

"By making an individual – or asking an individual to volunteer twice, it does help us to get more of the vaccine out into the community.”

“Many of our volunteers are in the phase 1 B category. A lot of them are in their 70s, 80s. Individuals are signing up their parents because this is the easiest way or fastest way to get their vaccine.”