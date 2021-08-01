Alamodome to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination site, city says

The site will require registration in advance and would be able to vaccinate about 1,500 people per day.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio said Friday the Alamodome will serve as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The city says the COVID-19 vaccinations will be free.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other health officials are expected to announce the new site at an event at 4 p.m. Friday. That event will be livestreamed in this article.

Currently, various medical organizations in San Antonio are working on vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes frontline and healthcare workers, and Phase 1B, which includes residents over the age of 65 and people with certain health conditions.

University Health Systems and Christus Santa Rosa already have clinics underway, and H-E-B is expected to have vaccinations available in the near future.