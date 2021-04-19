Alamodome drive-up coronavirus vaccine clinic will open to everyone over 16, no appointment needed

The site will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, the City of San Antonio said Monday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Anyone 16 or older can get a coronavirus vaccine dose at the Alamodome's drive-up site with no appointment, according to a release from the City of San Antonio Monday night.

The site will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“Now that the supply has caught up with the demand, we want to make getting your COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger. “We recognize that for some people it is easier to just pop in rather than make an appointment and we wanted to accommodate that preference.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg got his first dose at the Alamodome on Saturday, joining nearly 800,000 people in Bexar county who have received at least one dose. The City said over a million total doses have been administered in the county.

"San Antonio continues to exceed both state and national averages in the number of people vaccinated,” Nirenberg said. “I’m proud of the way San Antonians have come together during this pandemic and stayed the course. Practicing social distancing, good hygiene, wearing masks and getting vaccinated is making a difference. I encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated.”