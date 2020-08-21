San Antonio veterans head to different kind of conflict as they participate in latest COVID-19 vaccine trials

"We are in a war against the virus that we have no understanding of," said one local veteran of the Vietnam War.

SAN ANTONIO — Several coronavirus vaccine trials continue to progress in San Antonio, and now one of those trials is enlisting local veterans.

One such participant is 89-year-old Charlotte Phillips, who served int he Vietnam War. Now she's heading to a different kind of conflict.

"We are in a war against the virus that we have no understanding of," she said. "Just like in battle, we didn't understand the enemy's tactics."

The retired U.S. Army colonel said participating in the vaccine trial is like answering the call to serve once again, this time in the coronavirus fight.

"I am very honored to participate in this study, just like I am honored and pleased to serve in the Army," he said.

Phillips is among more than a dozen local veterans who were injected with a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The veterans are among thousands across the world taking part in phase three of the Moderna vaccine trial.

"They have come out strong like they have in the past for their country," said, Dr. Douglas Denham, chief medical officer of Clinical Trials of Texas, which is spearheading the trials. "The results of this trial will be sent to the FDA for manufacturing and distributing."

The goal is to get a vaccine on the shelf, and fast. In this trial, participants like Philips will get two injections. They will be monitored for the next two years.

"They will be measuring antibodies and see how their immune systems are responding to the vaccine and how long that response will actually last," Denham said.

The trial is blinded, which means some will get the actual vaccine while others will get a placebo.

For Phillips, it is an honor to participate.

"We, the people of America, have to gather together, "she said. "It is part of our responsibility as we the people."