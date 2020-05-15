Vaccination rates plunge during pandemic

“Vaccination rates are dropping anywhere from the 30% to 40%, 50% kind of range. So, it’s very, very alarming," Dr. Jessica Lanerie said.

HOUSTON — As the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC is sounding the alarm, saying a large number of children aren’t getting the vaccines we already have. Health officials warn this could lead to another kind of outbreak.

The CDC is reporting since mid-March, childhood vaccinations have dropped significantly. You can read the CDC’s full statement here.

Dr. Jessica Lanerie is a general pediatrician with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic and says the drop is happening in Greater Houston, too.

“It’s a big threat for our children,” Lanerie said. “Vaccination rates are dropping anywhere from the 30 percent to 40 percent, 50 percent kind of range. So it’s very, very alarming.”

Lanerie said just a 5 percent decrease in normal vaccination rates is enough to cause an outbreak.

The theory is parents aren’t taking their kids to doctor’s appointments because they’re worried about coronavirus. Health officials are warning against skipping vaccination or wellness appointments.

“It’s very important for all kids to get their vaccines on schedule, the younger ones even more so. We are at risk of having an outbreak of diseases for things like whooping cough and measles. I do worry a little bit more about these illnesses in children than I do about COVID-19. Postponing the vaccine even for a month or a few months is not OK because the child is at risk during that time," Lanerie said.

Doctors' offices have taken steps to protect against COVID-19. At Kelsey-Seybold, Lanerie said patients wait in their cars, appointments have been spaced out, everyone 2 years and older must wear masks, and books and toys have been removed.

Lanerie suggests concerned parents call their pediatrician’s office to ask what kind of safety practices they have in place.

