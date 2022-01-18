Two districts near San Antonio cancel in-person school

Uvalde CISD is closed for the whole week and Sabinal ISD switched to virtual learning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two school districts near San Antonio made changes affecting students attending their schools in the wake of another spike in COVID-19 cases. Uvalde CISD is the latest school district in our area to cancel classes for the entire week.

The district will reopen on Monday, January 24. Officials said they made the decision due to a staffing shortage across the schools.

In a post on its website, Uvalde CISD's Superintendent Hal Harrell explained the decision.

"This is a difficult decision and we apologize for the impact on our families’ daily routines. Our goal is for all staff and students to have time away to restore their health and return on Monday, January 24th," he wrote. "As always, the health and safety of our school community is our top priority. We continue to urge everyone to do their part in curbing the spread of the virus. Thank you for your continued support and partnership during this difficult time."

Sabinal ISD switched to virtual learning for junior high and high school students for both Tuesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 19. In a letter to families posted on Facebook, Sabinal ISD Superintendent Richard Grill encouraged them to reconsider getting their eligible children vaccinated for COVID-19.

Please see the announcement from Sabinal ISD regarding school closure for January 18 and 19, 2022. Posted by Sabinal ISD on Monday, January 17, 2022

Numbers released by the state show 26,000 new COVID-19 cases among students across Texas.