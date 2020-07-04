SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio says it will reimburse students for housing, parking permits and meal plans.

UTSA sent an email to students today saying:

"We write to share an update on reimbursements in light of the disruption to on-campus classes and services this semester. We know many of you have had questions, and we thank you for your patience as we worked with the University of Texas System to develop a framework to fairly and thoroughly address these concerns. Our decision regarding reimbursements is consistent with the actions that will be taken at all UT System institutions."

The refund will be prorated going back to March 16 and through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

In the email sent to students, it says, "Residents who currently remain in on-campus housing are not eligible for this prorated refund."

The same applies for those who purchased a meal plan and are still living on campus - they are not eligible for the prorated refund.

Refunds This page provides information on telecommuting tips and resources for the UTSA community.

UTSA says the Roadrunner Café remains open for take-out service.

Refunds are expected to be processed to student accounts by April 30. The university says students who have direct deposit will receive their refunds first. Checks will take about an extra week to be sent.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: