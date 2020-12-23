UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor tests positive for COVID-19

Traylor received notification on Wednesday afternoon that he tested positive; says he's not experiencing any symptoms.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Associate Athletic Director of UTSA, Kyle Stephens.

In a press release from UTSA Athletics, it states that Traylor learned that he tested positive Wednesday afternoon during a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests performed as part of weekly testing protocols.

Traylor is reportedly not experiencing symptoms at this time.

Since learning of the positive test result, "Traylor is in self-isolation and will continue to follow all guidelines set forth by the University medical staff and state and local health officials," the statement reads.

UTSA will continue preparations for the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against Louisiana (No. 16) scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.