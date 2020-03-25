AUSTIN, Texas — According to the University of Texas at Austin (UT), the White House has enlisted the Frontera supercomputer at the university to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

The supercomputer will help to provide "massive computing resources" to researchers around the world as they continue efforts to combat COVID-19.

According to UT, the supercomputer has allowed researchers to begin development on a 200-million-atom computer model of the virus. The University said this model will help identify how COVID-19 infects the body.

This isn't the first time UT's Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) has helped out in times of emergencies. According to TACC's director of health analytics, Kelly Gaither, the helped provide computing resources during the H1N1 flu outbreak and during hurricane responses.

WATCH: How to help during the coronavirus outbreak

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Dozens of Austin swimmers spotted near Barton Springs Pool amid social distancing, 'stay home' order

List: Here's what's open during the order to stay home

Travis, Williamson counties issue stay-at-home order

List: 100 things to do while stuck at home social distancing