10 UT Austin custodial workers test positive for COVID-19, report says

The university is working to track down people who may have been in contact with those staff members.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of 10 custodial workers at the University of Texas has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

A spokesperson for the university in an internal email told staff members this was the first outbreak within the department and it demonstrates the importance for employees to continue following all safety procedures.

It was not specified how many people could have come into contact with the 10 staff members, but on-campus activities such as classes and residential life have been suspended since early March.

A spokesperson for the university told the Statesman that UT's occupational health office has been working to track down and notify anyone who might have had contact with those staff members and it is believed the cluster involved night-time staff only.

The Statesman reported that a total of 26 employees from the university have tested positive for the coronavirus.

And this isn't the first cluster of people involved with the university that have tested positive. Earlier this spring, a large group of students tested positive after a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas. A total of 211 students went on that trip, with later 62 testing positive.