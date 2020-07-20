Using UV lighting to kill germs? A local company says it works

A San Antonio company says there's a higher interest in using UV lighting with the coronavirus pandemic getting worse.

SAN ANTONIO — With the coronavirus pandemic raging on, people are trying anything to keep the environment around them as free of germs as possible. Not all techniques are safe, but one company in San Antonio does have an innovate and safe way to help kill germs in the home.

It is called UV germicidal lighting, using UV lights to kill germs where you don't see the light directly with your eyes.

According to Henry Rodriguez, Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing's General Manager: "What it does is it kills any type of bacteria mold growth that could be inside that unit and just kind of shocks it and stabilizes it. It basically shines UV light onto the coil system and air distribution system."

That's where cold and warm air meet creating condensation. Rodriguez added, "When it creates condensation it creates the growth and the different things that are inside that A/C system."

Rodriguez said we live in our duct work, because all rooms are connected by air vents. Even though we may be standing in one room, whatever germs we breathe can be sucked up into the air filtration system and sent throughout the house." Rodriguez said. "When you have that UV germicidal light put in inside the system, it'll actually help clean and eliminate a lot of that bacteria and viruses that can be airborne."