USAA to commit $30 million to help military families affected by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced Thursday it would commit an additional $30 million for dozens of organizations assisting military families.

The money will go to 24 organizations that are helping military families that have been specifically impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The $30 million is the largest one-time philanthropic contributions in the organization's history.

Some of the groups the money will help include Army Emergency Relief, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Air Force Aid Society, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, and We Care for America Foundation, among others.