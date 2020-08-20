USAA to commit $30 million to help military families affected by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced Thursday it would commit an additional $30 million for dozens of organizations assisting military families.
The money will go to 24 organizations that are helping military families that have been specifically impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The $30 million is the largest one-time philanthropic contributions in the organization's history.
Some of the groups the money will help include Army Emergency Relief, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Air Force Aid Society, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, and We Care for America Foundation, among others.
“Caring for military families is our passion, whether it’s through serving our members or supporting military-related causes. We hope this contribution provides vital, long-lasting support to the military community at a time when they are essential to our nation’s recovery efforts,” USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said.