USAA extends work from home guidelines for most employees through the end of the year

SAN ANTONIO — USAA says it is extending work from home guidelines through December 31.

The company transitioned nearly all of its 35,000 USAA employees back in March when the pandemic hit San Antonio.

USAA said in order to anticipate potential waves of the virus expected in the fall, the company is extending the work from home guidelines through December 31.

The company does have a volunteer pilot program allowing some employees to come into the office and those employees will continue to be allowed to come in. But, they may have to be send back to work from home if the situation changes, the company said.