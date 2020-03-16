SAN ANTONIO — USAA donated $1 million to local nonprofit organizations in response to the coronavirus, a press release says.

The nonprofits include the San Antonio Food Bank, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, Meals on Wheels, Haven for Hope and United Way of San Antonio.

“Considering the enormous challenges from this health emergency, we know our local community needs help, especially those organizations serving our most vulnerable residents,” USAA CEO Wayne Peacock said.

The company says they will also match employee donations of up to $500 to nonprofits.

