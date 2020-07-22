UPDATE: Mom tests positive after caring for 6-year-old daughter with coronavirus

Jessica Garcia says after taking care of her daughter, she’s now experiencing shortness of breather and chest pain.

SAN ANTONIO — An update on Facebook gives us a real look into the reality many families in Bexar County are dealing with.

It’s from Jessica Garcia and she says she’s now tested positive for coronavirus.

“Don’t take this virus lightly, and monitor your symptoms,” Garcia said.

KENS 5 first told you Garcia’s story last week when her 6-year-old daughter Jelissa Valdez tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have to protect ourselves, our kids, and family,” Garcia said.

Garcia says after taking care of her daughter, she’s now experiencing shortness of breather and chest pain as well as other coronavirus symptoms.

She now joins a growing number of other parents who are struggling with the difficult decision of whether to send their kids back to school.

“Before I found out my daughter was positive for COVID-19 I was already planning on not sending her back,” Garcia said.

Garcia has two daughters and a husband to take care of, and she says their health will always be the priority.