University of Houston gets free self-serving COVID-testing kiosk

The University of Houston is now home to a self-serving COVID testing kiosk.

The kiosk, created by Curative, will provide 360 COVID tests per day to UH staff, faculty and students only.

“Curative is proud to be working with the University of Houston and a crucial resource for the community during this recent surge in cases during the pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy walk-up kiosk. Our unique, self-collected oral fluid swab COVID-19 PCR test offers a painless, simple option with quick 24-48 hour results upon receipt at our labs delivered directly and no cost to patients.”

How it works

Curative is a walk-up kiosk that offers oral-fluid swab testing, an alternative from the nasal swab testing.

The kiosk will direct the person to cough first and then swab the inside of their checks and roofs of their mouths.

Once finished, the person is then instructed to seal their test within a secure container and return it to a medical professional to be tested in a lab,

“We encourage our campus community to get tested, especially if they have recently traveled, are attending in-person classes or are working on campus, or have been potentially exposed to COVID-19,” said Kelly Boysen, UH assistant vice president for campus safety and COVID-19 response coordinator.

Testing is currently available by appointment at the University of Houston Student Center.