University Hospital again tightens restrictions on visitors amid record number of coronavirus hospitalizations in San Antonio

Outside of a short list of visitors deemed necessary to a patient's care, University Hospital will not allow visitors starting on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — University Hospital is once again tightening restrictions on visitors as the coronavirus situation continues to worsen in San Antonio.

"Due to the record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, we once again will be tightening visitor restrictions, beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday," hospital officials said in a release Tuesday. "To ensure a safe care environment, University Hospital will not permit visitors with the exception of individuals deemed necessary to the patient’s care."

This is their list of visitors deemed necessary to the patient's care, who must be 14 and older and meet screening criteria:

1-2 parents or guardians for pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients

1 support person for labor & delivery/postpartum patients

1 support person for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance

1 support person/driver for patients in outpatient surgery and outpatient clinics

2 support people for critically ill patients who may be at end of life

Good-bye visit from a military member being deployed (with military ID)

Nearly 1,600 new cases were reported Monday by Mayor Ron Nirenberg. A total of 1,433 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment in Bexar County hospitals, with 392 in intensive care and 229 on ventilators.