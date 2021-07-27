University Health reinstates coronavirus visitation restrictions as infection rates rise

The policy goes back into effect Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on July 23.

University Health says it will reinstate visitor restrictions starting Wednesday, a sign that the coronavirus continues to be a major threat in San Antonio and beyond.

Citing hospitalizations "climbing at an alarming rate," UH officials said in a press release that visits will be limited to those "deemed necessary to the patient's care," including parents of NICU infants; individuals providing support for patients with disabilities; support for critically ill patients; and support for women giving birth.

UH is also limiting visitors to those older than 13, and while it encourages anyone coming to its hospitals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't yet, officials say masks are a must for everyone.

The latest COVID-19 surge has been exacerbated by a raging Delta variant as well as stalled vaccination rates. Local leaders and health authorities met last week to emphasize the continued importance of immunizations as county COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to more than 400 for the first time since March.

Metro Health officials have also said they expect more "breakthrough" cases of the virus among the local unvaccinated population.