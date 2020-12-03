SAN ANTONIO — University Health System has announced they are making changes to limit the potential spread of coronavirus throughout their hospitals.

"To better protect the health of the community, our staff and patients, all major San Antonio hospitals have developed substantially similar interim visitation guidelines and risk screening for COVID-19," University Health System said.

Beginning at 5 a.m. March 13, all visitors will undergo screening for symptoms of coronavirus and possible exposure or travel to a "COVID-19 high risk area."

The hospital system said only visitors without symptoms, exposure, or travel history will be permitted to enter the hospital. Additionally, patients can only have two visitors a day; University Health System encourages patients to use

"alternative communication tools," such as tablets and phones, to stay in touch and update family and friends. Some units within the hospital could have more strict requirements, the hospital said.

University Hospital said all patients must enter through one of the following:

Hospital main entrance (5 a.m. -10 p.m.)

The Emergency Department (24 hours)

All hospital visitors and patients who park in the West Garage will take the shuttle to the hospital.

Ambassadors will assist in directing visitors to the shuttle.

The main entrance will close at 10 p.m. and the shuttles will drop off only at the adult ED.

The Children’s ED will remain open 24/7 for pediatric emergency patients.

The hospital said they "understand that visiting and communication with a hospitalized person is very important to both patients and their loved ones, but limiting exposure is the best way to protect against spread of this virus. Thank you for your help in protecting our patients, visitors, staff and community."

