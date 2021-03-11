University Health to begin child vaccinations at Wonderland of the Americas by appointment only

Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and will need to bring official documentation to show proof of age.

SAN ANTONIO — Vaccines for children have been officially approved by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control. Now, the push to get children vaccinated is underway.

Wednesday morning, the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio began giving Pfizer shots to kids ages 5 to 11.

University Health says they’ll begin giving vaccinating kids at their Wonderland of the Americas' clinic starting Thursday,

“We’re happy to be able to roll out vaccines to the 5 to 11-year-old group. We’re excited to have another group of people to get protected,” University Health Epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says over the next week, the CDC will deliver more than one million doses to Texas vaccine providers and around 349,000 doses to Texas pharmacies.

“No fevers, no tiredness; they didn’t feel bad. Overall, it was actually kind of easy,” San Antonio mom Melissa Hoelscher said.

Hoelscher says her kids participated in the children’s vaccine trials. Her two daughters were given the Moderna vaccine, and her son was given the placebo.

They’ve arranged for him to get vaccinated at Wonderland of the Americas'.

“We feel very comfortable with it. All of my kids have had to do the distance learning and deal with wearing mask in school, which they’re happy to do, but they’re really looking forward to potentially getting closer to normal,” Hoelscher said.

Vaccinations for children at Wonderland will be by appointment only. Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and will need to bring official documentation to show proof of age.

“Your kid’s pediatricians can help answer your questions in a lot of detail. It’ll help a whole lot,” Hoelscher said.

To sign your child up, click here.