Here are some unexpected ways that coronavirus can spread this July 4th

PHOENIX — Over the 4th of July weekend, millions of Americans will try to have a good time while also avoiding the coronavirus.

Most people know that coughing and sneezing are high-percentage ways to spread the disease. But there are other ways that may be less well known, even unexpected.

Dr. Frank LoVecchio with Valleywise Health says three important things to consider when gauging the likelihood of spreading the disease are the proximity to someone who has tested positive, the length of time spent around that person, and whether or not the time spent with that person was inside or outside.

LoVecchio said a transfer of 1,000 particles of coronavirus can result in the transmission of the disease and that situations, where people are close together in small rooms for long periods of time, are the most likely way to spread it.

Interestingly, LoVecchio also said that the volume at which a person speaks can increase the amount of respiratory fluid exchanged and can increase the likelihood of disease spread.

“Another way to look at this is if somebody yells in a room ‘I have COVID-19,’ his particles might travel up to 23 feet, and ten minutes later you walk into that room, technically there’s still a little bit of those particles around,” LoVecchio said.

LoVecchio cited an outbreak at a church in Washington state as an example of how singing can spread the virus. According to LoVecchio, 60 members of the church chorus were practicing inside for more than two hours, and 45 of the chorus members contracted the virus. The combination of proximity, volume, and time spent together indoors made the spread extremely likely.

“When you’re talking to people, it’s a good idea, if you can, not to look at them,” LoVecchio said. “I know that’s kind of crazy, and it’s counter-intuitive to what we’ve been taught and what we should do, but if you’re just talking to somebody, it’s good not to be in their direct line of voice.”

Breathing on food while preparing it, and sharing food, such as chips and dip, can also spread the virus.