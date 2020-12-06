UH suspends workouts after 6 students test positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published June 10, 2020.*
The University of Houston Department of Athletics has suspended all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after six student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Friday afternoon.
Citing an abundance of caution, the school also said "increase in the number of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week" was a determining factor in their decision.
UH says the students with coronavirus have been placed in isolation and contact tracing is being performed, per school protocol.
UH Athletics will continue to clean and sanitize its facilities while the department, university officials UH team physicians and local health professionals considers a return to workouts, the school says.
"Repetitive" COVID-19 testing will be a "component of any resumption of workouts," the school says.
