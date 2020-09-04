CARTHAGE, Texas — Two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 other tests are pending at the Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage, according to the facility.

The two residents who have tested positive are both in the hospital, Briarcliff said in a note on its website.

The facility has had 13 residents and two staff members tested for coronavirus, with 2 resident positives, 3 resident negatives, 2 pending tests for staff members and 8 pending tests for residents.

