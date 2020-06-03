SAN ANTONIO — Two coronavirus patients have been released from a local San Antonio hospital, according to an official with the San Antonio Health Department.

One of the patients was released Thursday night, while the other patient was released Friday morning.

Both patients were released from the Texas Center for Infectious Diseases and were originally from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Michele Vigil with the San Antonio Health Department did state that it is safe for both patients to be in the community as they have been "cleared."

No further details are available at this time.