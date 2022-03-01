Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County's seven-day case average reaches highest point in pandemic

The contagious omicron fueled another high case total of more than 4,300 diagnoses Tuesday, but virus-related deaths remain low.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio continues to see spiking COVID-19 case numbers to start the new year, with more than 4,300 new diagnoses reported by health authorities for only the second time in the pandemic. But the first, in July of 2020, included a huge case backlog aside from the ones tested that day.

Over the first four days of 2022, a total of 15,891 new cases have been reported, exacerbated by a highly contagious omicron strain and holiday gatherings.

In addition, 533 Bexar County residents were being treated for the virus at local hospitals, the highest that number has been since Oct. 5. And the seven-day moving average for new daily cases shot to a new pandemic-high of 2,545 on Tuesday, up from 2,055 the day prior.

However, the number of new deaths from COVID-19 complications remains relatively low, with just two fatalities reported since the week before Christmas. Nonetheless, the new surge has led to an increase in Texas children hospitalized with the virus.

Tuesday's new cases tally of 4,363 pushes the total number of Bexar County infections to 355,732 since the pandemic began two years ago.

On Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KENS 5 that residents need to remain vigilant and COVID-cautious as the pandemic continues. He specifically pointing to vaccinations, mask-wearing in crowded areas and staying home when sick as major tools to push through the prolonged health crisis.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 53,553 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 44,431 new confirmed cases and 9,122 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 4.798 million.

An additional 60 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 74,796.

