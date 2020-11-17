COVID-19 task forces: Who's on Biden's and Trump's?

President Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force formed in late January. President-elect Biden announced his board days after winning the 2020 election.

As the COVID-19 pandemic heads into its eighth month with no signs of letting up before 2020 is over, both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are ramping up efforts to combat the virus in their own respective ways.

One of those ways is through advisory boards of people tasked with being the main points of communication between efforts to fight the coronavirus and the American people.

Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force was formed in late January. Biden announced his advisory board days after being projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election and convened the group last week as he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris move forward with the transition process.

Here is who's on each task force:

White House Coronavirus Task Force

Mike Pence: Vice President of the United States, chair of the task force

Vice President of the United States, chair of the task force Dr. Deborah Birx: Response coordinator. A former Army colonel, she's also been in charge of the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and U.S. participation in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

Response coordinator. A former Army colonel, she's also been in charge of the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and U.S. participation in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Dr. Jerome Adams: U.S. Surgeon General

U.S. Surgeon General Alex Azar: Secretary of Health and Human Services; former top executive at Eli Lilly

Secretary of Health and Human Services; former top executive at Eli Lilly Dr. Robert Redfield: Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Anthony Fauci: Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health

Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Ken Cuccinelli: Acting U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

Acting U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Stephen Biegun: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Robert Blair: Senior Advisor to the White House Chief of Staff

Senior Advisor to the White House Chief of Staff Dr. Ben Carson: U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Francis Collins: Director of the National Institutes of Health

Director of the National Institutes of Health Kelvin Droegemeier: Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Thomas Engels: Administrator, Health Resources and Services Administration

Administrator, Health Resources and Services Administration Joe Grogan: Director, Domestic Policy Council

Director, Domestic Policy Council Stephen Hahn: Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Commissioner of Food and Drugs Derek Kan: Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and Budget

Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and Budget Larry Kudlow: Director, National Economic Council

Director, National Economic Council Chris Liddell: White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Dr. Peter Marks: Director of the Center of Biologics Evaluation and Research

Director of the Center of Biologics Evaluation and Research Steven Mnuchin: Secretary of the Treasury

Secretary of the Treasury Robert O'Brien: National Security Advisor

National Security Advisor Sonny Perdue: Secretary of Agriculture

Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Pottinger: Deputy National Security Advisor

Deputy National Security Advisor Eugene Scalia: Secretary of Labor

Secretary of Labor Joe Szabat: Acting Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy

Acting Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Dr. Seema Verma: Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Robert Wilkie: Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board