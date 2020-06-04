SAN ANTONIO — Trinity University announced that they will be postponing this spring's commencement ceremony until August 8, and they will give students their degrees virtually on May 16.

“While the coronavirus outbreak prohibits us from celebrating in person, Trinity will virtually confer degrees and celebrate this incredible accomplishment in a meaningful and memorable way,” said University President Danny Anderson.

They are inviting the graduating class back to campus the week of August 8 to participate in traditions like the senior tower climb, the honor awards ceremony, baccalaureate vespers, and other events.

“If 150 years of our history have proven anything, it’s that Trinity graduates leave campus prepared to lead. With intelligence, they answer questions and question answers. With creativity, they institute positive change. And with empathy, they serve a world in need,” Anderson said.

Officials say more details on the May 16 will be posted to the University’s commencement website.

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force to update the public

RELATED: Gov. Abbott: There have been 7,319 cases of coronavirus and 140 deaths in Texas

RELATED: Real-time updates: 410 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; one additional death reported Sunday

RELATED: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU after coronavirus symptoms 'worsened'