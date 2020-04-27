HOUSTON — Checkpoints have been in place on the Texas-Louisiana border for weeks, but that's coming to an end later this week.

On March 29, Gov. Greg Abbott imposed a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for roadway travelers coming to Texas from Louisiana. The order was issued in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

Abbott announced the order would be lifted on Friday, May 1.

"Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately," Abbott's order reads.

On Monday, Abbott also announced that travelers from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami will be subject to a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days from the time they enter Texas.

The order does not apply to people traveling in connection with military service, emergency response, health response or critical-infrastructure functions.

