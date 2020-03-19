SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on September 19, 2019.

Toyota announced Thursday that production at all North American plants would be suspended until April 3.

The suspension goes into effect on March 23. Toyota said production will resume April 6. The company said service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue operation.

According to a release from the company, Toyota took this action to "protect the health and safety of our employees" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In September 2019, Toyota announced a $391 million investment into manufacturing in the San Antonio area. Toyota opened the San Antonio plant more than 15 years ago.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: