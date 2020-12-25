x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Coronavirus

Texas Medical Association assesses COVID-19 risk of various holiday activities in new chart

Find out where your activity ranks on a scale of one to 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Medical Association ranked holiday activities on a scale of one to 10 based on their risks associated with COVID-19.

On the low end at one out of 10, you've got things like sending letters to Santa and driving around with your household to look at Christmas lights.

In the "low-moderate" category at a three out of 10, you've got a sit-down dinner with family.

In the "moderate" range is outdoor ice skating or traveling by plane while wearing a mask.

Moving up to the "moderate-high" risk with a seven out of 10 is taking in-person photos with Santa or hosting a holiday party with friends and family.

And finally, one of the highest-risk holiday activities at a 10 out of 10 is celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump share Christmas message

'Who said Austin is locked down?' | Abbott shares video of Austin church amid Stage 5 COVID-19 level

Republicans block $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID-19 aid in chaos