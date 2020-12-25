Texas Medical Association assesses COVID-19 risk of various holiday activities in new chart

Find out where your activity ranks on a scale of one to 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Medical Association ranked holiday activities on a scale of one to 10 based on their risks associated with COVID-19.

On the low end at one out of 10, you've got things like sending letters to Santa and driving around with your household to look at Christmas lights.

In the "low-moderate" category at a three out of 10, you've got a sit-down dinner with family.

In the "moderate" range is outdoor ice skating or traveling by plane while wearing a mask.

Moving up to the "moderate-high" risk with a seven out of 10 is taking in-person photos with Santa or hosting a holiday party with friends and family.

And finally, one of the highest-risk holiday activities at a 10 out of 10 is celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar.

Know your risk this holiday season. Smart choices equal #healthyholidays. pic.twitter.com/c1Xsbxs58F — Texas Medical Association (@texmed) December 22, 2020